Lands’ End (LE) Announces Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Lands’ End’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $15.83 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $519.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 54.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 77.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 67.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

