Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

KRYS stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.55. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,226,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.