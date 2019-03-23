Korn Ferry (KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Korn Ferry to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.31. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $68.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 23.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 141,049 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $7,305,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 136.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

