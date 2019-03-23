KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.76

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.76 and last traded at $123.43, with a volume of 42581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 92.44% and a net margin of 33.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

