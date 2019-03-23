KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 3,757,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,329. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1,985.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 365,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 79.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,401,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

