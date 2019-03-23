Kirkland’s (KIRK) versus PayMeOn (PAYM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and PayMeOn (OTCMKTS:PAYM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Kirkland's alerts:

This table compares Kirkland’s and PayMeOn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 0.58% 4.37% 2.02% PayMeOn N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kirkland’s and PayMeOn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 PayMeOn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirkland’s presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirkland’s and PayMeOn’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $647.07 million 0.16 $3.78 million $0.38 18.84 PayMeOn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than PayMeOn.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats PayMeOn on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names in various off-mall venues comprising power strip centers, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and freestanding locations, as well as enclosed malls. As of November 29, 2018, it operated through 434 stores in 37 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. The company also sells its products through its kirklands.com Website. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About PayMeOn

Paymeon, Inc. engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as MMAX Media, Inc. and changed its name to Paymeon, Inc. in May 2013. Paymeon, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.