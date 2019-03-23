KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (KLA) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of KLA opened at A$46.98 ($33.32) on Friday. KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a 1 year low of A$20.71 ($14.69) and a 1 year high of A$52.49 ($37.23). The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

