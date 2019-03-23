Kirk Somers Sells 2,591 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $40,600.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a negative net margin of 35.20%. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

