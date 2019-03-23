Kirk Somers Sells 2,591 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $40,600.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CDLX opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a negative net margin of 35.20%. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
