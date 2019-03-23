Kier Group’s (KIE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kier Group to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 641.75 ($8.39).

LON KIE opened at GBX 387.60 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50). The company has a market capitalization of $646.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

