Kering (KER) PT Set at €580.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($639.53) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €450.00 ($523.26) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €555.00 ($645.35) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €522.27 ($607.29).

Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

