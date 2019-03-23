KEMET Co. (KEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to announce $341.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.34 million to $344.50 million. KEMET reported sales of $318.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. KEMET had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.36 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other KEMET news, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $458,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,127.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,997 shares of company stock worth $1,807,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEM stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

