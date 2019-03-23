Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.44. 1,750,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,798,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $328.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 588.10% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $3,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,294,143 shares of company stock worth $11,246,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/karyopharm-therapeutics-kpti-trading-down-6-5.html.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.