Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KPTI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 588.10% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 1,481,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $7,126,702.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,294,143 shares of company stock worth $11,246,578. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after buying an additional 204,897 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

