Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share (KALV)

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.45. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $14,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,353.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 815,582 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,127. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

