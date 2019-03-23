K12 Inc. (LRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get K12 alerts:

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $124,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,816.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,080. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in K12 by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in K12 by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 390,417 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,065,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 257,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in K12 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 271,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About K12

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.