JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (JPGB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000.

BATS:JPGB opened at $49.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

