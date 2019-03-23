JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM) Insider Alan Collins Buys 2,271 Shares

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) insider Alan Collins purchased 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £9,924.27 ($12,967.82).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Friday. JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3.88 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 430.50 ($5.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

