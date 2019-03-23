Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,596 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 265,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 250,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 843,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,341,000 after acquiring an additional 60,867 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $136.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-sold-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.