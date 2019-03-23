JinkoSolar (JKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.
Shares of JKS stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several equities analysts have commented on JKS shares. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Williams Capital began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.
