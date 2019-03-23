JinkoSolar (JKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on JKS shares. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Williams Capital began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

