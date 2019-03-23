Jewel Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,786.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Jewel has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $26,786.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 152.4% higher against the dollar. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00028168 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00376488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.01665935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $737.86 or 0.18314993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00232459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

