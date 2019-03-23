JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,999 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,965,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,618,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,605,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,377 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,688,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,473,000 after acquiring an additional 158,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $125,650. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.93 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

