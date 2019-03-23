Jeffrey Berg Sells 37,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $1,991,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

