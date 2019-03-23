Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $24.00 Price Target for Guess? (GES)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on Guess? (NYSE:GES) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Guess? stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 3,306,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,293. Guess? has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Guess? by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

