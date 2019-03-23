Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Holdings Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $63,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

