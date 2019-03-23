Jcf Iii Europe Holdings L.P. Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) major shareholder Jcf Iii Europe Holdings L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $45,255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ECPG opened at $26.88 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $830.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

