Jane Street Group LLC Sells 130,733 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $5,766,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 209,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

GLPG stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.65. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/jane-street-group-llc-sells-130733-shares-of-galapagos-nv-s-glpg.html.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.