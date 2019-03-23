Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 128,613 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,613 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 673,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 641,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,575 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 641,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,575 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,062,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

