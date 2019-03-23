iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) Position Trimmed by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.
Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $126.43.
iShares US Financials ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.
