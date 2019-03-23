iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Holdings Trimmed by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $143.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.5638 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

