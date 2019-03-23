iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,328.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,326,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,233 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 971,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 469,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 398,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $124.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.5778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

