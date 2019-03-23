iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,944,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,892,000 after purchasing an additional 195,746 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,732,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 398,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $108.17 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

