iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-shares-bought-by-highland-private-wealth-management.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.