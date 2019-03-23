iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $230.86 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.87 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.1122 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

