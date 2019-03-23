iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,074 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

