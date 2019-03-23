IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Santander lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 205,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 112.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 354,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRCP stock remained flat at $$22.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966. The company has a market cap of $693.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($4.60). The business had revenue of $46.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 140.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.