Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 44,777.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 588.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,989,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,902,000 after buying an additional 2,555,776 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 218.4% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,796,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,866,000 after buying an additional 1,918,336 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,820,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,498,000 after buying an additional 1,153,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,851,000 after buying an additional 1,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock valued at $573,760,078. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $145.16.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

