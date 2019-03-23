Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,669. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 999 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $2,818,461.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,397 shares of company stock worth $15,593,408 over the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

