InVitae (NVTA) Shares Down 8.5%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.55. 3,345,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,782,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.23.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. Equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 5,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $73,160.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,872 shares of company stock valued at $932,043. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

