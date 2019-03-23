Investors Sell Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) on Strength (VEA)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $73.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $223.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $150.22 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $41.54

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,181,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622,665 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 65,332,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,721 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,981,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,176 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,441,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,828 shares during the period.

