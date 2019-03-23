Investors Sell Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) on Strength (FOX)

Investors sold shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) on strength during trading on Thursday. $20.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.96 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Twenty-First Century Fox had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Twenty-First Century Fox traded up $1.28 for the day and closed at $38.88

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

In related news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $16,195,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,779,105.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

