Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) Position Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,656,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $45.98 and a 12 month high of $62.18.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
See Also: Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.