Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $260.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

