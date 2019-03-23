International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $137.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE:IFF opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 79,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $10,161,612.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,315,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,030,708.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 751,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,833,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

