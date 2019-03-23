Internap (INAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

INAP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Internap in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Internap from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Internap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Internap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INAP opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Internap has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.91.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.31). Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,471.65% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Internap’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Internap will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Internap by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Internap in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Internap in the third quarter worth $191,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Internap by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Internap in the third quarter worth $202,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

