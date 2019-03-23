IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

IGXT opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.29. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGXT. ValuEngine raised IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IntelGenx Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2007 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

