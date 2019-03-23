Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Decreased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Intel by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 102,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/intel-co-intc-stake-decreased-by-chicago-trust-co-na.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.