Integra Lifesciences (IART) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $54.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.33 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,688,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 141,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.