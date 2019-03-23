Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,921 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Integer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $4,318,244.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,151.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,147 shares of company stock worth $5,358,962. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/integer-holdings-corp-itgr-shares-sold-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.