Insider Selling: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Director Sells 954 Shares of Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.21, for a total value of $882,650.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WTM opened at $926.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $800.25 and a 52-week high of $980.89. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 0.47.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,919,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,391,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

