Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (STL) Insider Sells 9,855 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Brian T. Edwards sold 9,855 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $198,972.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $17.72 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $15,734,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 374,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 290,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 241,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 170,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STL. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

